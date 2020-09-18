Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ATOS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.28. Atossa Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

