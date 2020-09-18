Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Assura stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

