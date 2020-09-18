Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

