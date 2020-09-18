Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on LWSCF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

LWSCF opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.01.

