Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.58.

AJG stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

