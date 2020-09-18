Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

