Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading Up 5.2%

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 468,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 234,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

AFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.94.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

