Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ARCT opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

