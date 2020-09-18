ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.