Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 7,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 298,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,000. Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF makes up about 6.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

