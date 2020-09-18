Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.25 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.75 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

AAPL opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,913.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

