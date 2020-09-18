Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
