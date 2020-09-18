Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

