ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 8.4%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 4,477,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,763,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,490.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 670,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

