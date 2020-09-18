Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

