Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
