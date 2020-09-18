Analysts Expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Vericel reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of VCEL opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,898.00 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.