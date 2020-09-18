Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.