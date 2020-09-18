Analysts Expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baytex Energy.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

BTE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.07.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.