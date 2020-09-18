Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

ALYA opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

