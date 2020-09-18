Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CUBE stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after purchasing an additional 329,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

