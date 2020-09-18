America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

