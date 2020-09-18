American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1,695.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

