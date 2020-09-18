American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 13%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. 623,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,162,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

