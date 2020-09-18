American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.80. 75,048,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 66,136,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 421,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

