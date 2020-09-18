America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

