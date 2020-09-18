Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Up 6.1%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.05. 1,273,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,495,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 216,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $7,151,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

