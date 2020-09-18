Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 2.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 11,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.