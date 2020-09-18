Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

