Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.
Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 40.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
NYSE A opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.
In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last quarter.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.