Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 40.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE A opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

