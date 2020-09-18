Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.
Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by 40.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.