Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by 40.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.