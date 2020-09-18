Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.
Shares of AERI stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
