Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.