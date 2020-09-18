Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.85. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,248,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409,755 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 175.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

