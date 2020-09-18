Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 23rd

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AMS stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.