Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 23rd

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AMS stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
