Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 443.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of WMS opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,002.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

