Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.58. 915,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,430,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

