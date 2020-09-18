Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $31.41 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AFIB opened at $34.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

