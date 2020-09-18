Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFIB stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

