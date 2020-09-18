Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,883,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,610,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

