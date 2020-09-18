ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.95 and a beta of 1.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,793 shares of company stock valued at $207,999. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

