9,623 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $154.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.