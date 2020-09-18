7,934 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

