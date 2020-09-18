7,029 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

NYSE:RNR opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

