50,021 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

