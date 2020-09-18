24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, warehousing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

