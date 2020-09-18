1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) Trading Up 1.9%

1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,116.50 ($27.66) and last traded at GBX 2,116.50 ($27.66). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,077.75 ($27.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,058.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,951.53.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.