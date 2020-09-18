15,067 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.56 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $27,358,291.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,959,767 shares in the company, valued at $626,752,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $92,330,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,540,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.