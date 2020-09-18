$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.77. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

