$0.64 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

