$0.55 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NYSE:AEM opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.