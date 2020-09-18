-$0.51 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.34). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

