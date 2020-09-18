-$0.51 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.34). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.