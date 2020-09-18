-$0.51 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.34). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

EXAS opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.70. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 615,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

